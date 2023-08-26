Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Increases By 158.7%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the July 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 179,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,066. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.