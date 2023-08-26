Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Rises By 1,000.0%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eskay Mining Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Eskay Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.79. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.45.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
