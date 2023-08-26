Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expands By 136.4%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 8,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

