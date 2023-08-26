Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Grows By 700.0%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 4.9 %

Ferrexpo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.