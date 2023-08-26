Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Rises By 2,333.1%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a growth of 2,333.1% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.5555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
