Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Rises By 2,333.1%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a growth of 2,333.1% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.5555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

