Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Increases By 328.0%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 328.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

FULTP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

