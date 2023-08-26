Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Declines By 58.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

GAMCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

