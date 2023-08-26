Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Drops By 57.0%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of HEOFF opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

