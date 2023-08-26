Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Drops By 56.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HLTRF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

About HLS Therapeutics

HLTRF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

