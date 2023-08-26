Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Increases By 1,439.6%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 1,439.6% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,096,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 977,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,379. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ilustrato Pictures International
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.