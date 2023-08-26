Short Interest in IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Decreases By 96.8%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMAX China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IMXCF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. IMAX China has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
About IMAX China
