Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Decreases By 94.6%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kontrol Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of KNRLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.