Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 164.0%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Kutcho Copper Trading Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
