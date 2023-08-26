Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 164.0%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kutcho Copper Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

