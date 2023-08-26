Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Grows By 118.5%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

