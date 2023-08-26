Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Drops By 87.5%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of LMPMY remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 1.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

