Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases By 131.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of MGIC stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. 12,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

