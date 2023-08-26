Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Expands By 1,703.4%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 1,703.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

MNSEF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,901. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Magnis Energy Technologies alerts:

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south-east Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.