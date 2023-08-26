Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Expands By 1,703.4%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 1,703.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
MNSEF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,901. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
