Short Interest in Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Grows By 540.0%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Marlowe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MRLWF remained flat at $7.54 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $8.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marlowe from GBX 1,160 ($14.80) to GBX 800 ($10.21) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marlowe
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.