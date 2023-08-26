Short Interest in Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Grows By 540.0%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Marlowe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRLWF remained flat at $7.54 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marlowe from GBX 1,160 ($14.80) to GBX 800 ($10.21) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Marlowe

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.