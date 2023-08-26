Short Interest in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Rises By 132.0%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Midwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Midwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Midwest by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midwest by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Midwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 1,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Midwest has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.12. Midwest had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. Analysts predict that Midwest will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.

