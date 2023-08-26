Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Drops By 84.6%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Myomo Trading Down 10.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,119,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 873,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Myomo by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 130.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 662,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,244. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 106.09% and a negative net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

