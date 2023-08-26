Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Drops By 84.6%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Myomo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,119,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 873,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Myomo by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 130.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Trading Down 10.1 %

Myomo stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 662,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,244. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 106.09% and a negative net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.