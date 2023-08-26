Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Declines By 95.1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the July 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newcrest Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.23. 41,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,046. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

