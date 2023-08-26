Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Increases By 1,390.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a growth of 1,390.6% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.3 days.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.
