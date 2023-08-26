Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Decreases By 98.1%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSFDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 157,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,364. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.