Short Interest in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Drops By 98.4%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
Shares of ONYX remained flat at $10.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.
Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
