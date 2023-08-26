Short Interest in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Drops By 98.4%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of ONYX remained flat at $10.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.