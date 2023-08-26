Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Drops By 80.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proximus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Proximus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BGAOY

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus Company Profile

Shares of BGAOY remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.