Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Drops By 80.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proximus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on BGAOY
Proximus Stock Performance
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.