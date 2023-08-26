Short Interest in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO) Increases By 200.0%

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Quadro Acquisition One Stock Up 0.1 %

Quadro Acquisition One stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Quadro Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

Get Quadro Acquisition One alerts:

Quadro Acquisition One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Quadro Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadro Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.