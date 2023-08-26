Short Interest in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO) Increases By 200.0%

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Quadro Acquisition One Stock Up 0.1 %
Quadro Acquisition One stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Quadro Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.
Quadro Acquisition One Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quadro Acquisition One
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Quadro Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadro Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.