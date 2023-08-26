Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Grows By 113.7%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,714,500 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the July 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,145.0 days.
Ratch Group Public Price Performance
Shares of RGPCF remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.
Ratch Group Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ratch Group Public
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.