Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Grows By 113.7%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,714,500 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the July 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,145.0 days.

Shares of RGPCF remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in generation and sale of electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, International Power Projects, and Related Business and Infrastructure segments.

