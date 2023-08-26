Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Increases By 85.5%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SenesTech Price Performance

SNES opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SenesTech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

