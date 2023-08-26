Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases By 163.2%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SLM Stock Performance

SLMBP stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. SLM has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $67.89.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.8422 dividend. This represents a $7.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

