Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 55.6%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $398,133.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $509,220.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ STCN opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 163.46%.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

