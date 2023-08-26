Short Interest in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Drops By 50.7%

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 8.62% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STXG stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.39.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strive 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

