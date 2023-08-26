Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Declines By 93.3%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance
SOMMY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 4,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
