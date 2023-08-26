Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Rises By 125.9%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000,000 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the July 31st total of 21,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.