Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Grows By 107.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS NILIF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 235,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About Surge Battery Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Battery Metals
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.