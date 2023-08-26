Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Grows By 107.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NILIF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 235,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

