Short Interest in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Rises By 203.4%

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the July 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPPF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

