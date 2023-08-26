Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Decreases By 98.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $8.31 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.