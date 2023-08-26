Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Grows By 1,000.0%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

