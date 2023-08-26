Short Interest in Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Declines By 50.0%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

About Topdanmark A/S

TPDKY remained flat at $4.39 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

