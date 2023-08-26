Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 71.4%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 3,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Industries
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.