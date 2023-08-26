Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 71.4%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 3,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

