Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Rises By 342.9%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

TravelSky Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

