Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Increases By 136.5%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the July 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vinci Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

