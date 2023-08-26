Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Increases By 136.5%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the July 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vinci Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of VCISY stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.
About Vinci
