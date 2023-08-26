Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases By 500.0%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 76.9% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

