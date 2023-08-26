Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases By 500.0%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
