Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:TYA)

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:TYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 9,342 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

