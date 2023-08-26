Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 41,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sintx Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 421.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.05%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sintx Technologies
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.