Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 41,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 421.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.05%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

