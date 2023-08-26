Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Up 234.3% in August

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the July 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 42.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 601,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 128.00% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 93,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,461. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $611,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.05.

Smart for Life ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($16.29) EPS for the quarter. Smart for Life had a negative net margin of 135.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.82%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Smart for Life will post -12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

