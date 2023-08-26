Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.