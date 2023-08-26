SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
Shares of SOUNW opened at $0.35 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
About SoundHound AI
