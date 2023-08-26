SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $31.63. 2,685,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,547. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.