Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 396,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

