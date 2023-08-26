Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Splunk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.